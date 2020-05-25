The U.S.-Japan Council will present a webinar on “Coronavirus and Discrimination Against Asian Americans” on Tuesday, May 26, at 3:30 p.m. PDT/6:30 p.m. EDT.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen an outbreak of racism and xenophobia targeted against Asian American communities, which has garnered critical media attention and has prompted a range of probing dialogues across local and virtual communities. Join the U.S.-Japan Council for a webinar dialogue tomorrow as a panel of experts and community leaders explore this topic in the context of the historical Japanese and Asian American experience and broader set of American identity issues.

The speakers will further shed light on the contemporary crisis and what is being done about it, and discuss how we can make progress to combat such discrimination going forward.

Click here to see a video on Japanese American history, produced in collaboration with the Japan Foundation Center for Global Partnership and the Japanese American National Museum.

Speakers:

(Moderator) Dianne Fukami, president, Bridge Media

Mariko S. Carpenter, vice president, Strategic Community Alliances, Nielsen

Mitchell T. Maki, Ph.D., president and CEO, Go For Broke National Education Center

Yuh-Line Niou, assemblymember, District 65, New York State Assembly

