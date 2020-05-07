What’s Baking in Your Kitchen?

By GAIL MIYASAKI

Just imagine that divine aroma of chocolate chip cookies baking in your kitchen while you anxiously wait to taste them!

Made-from-scratch chocolate chip cookies will surely be a crowd-pleaser for this Mother’s Day!

Get the grandkids to help out. These task masters can measure ingredients, mix, break eggs, taste-test, even wash dishes! My granddaughter, Scout, is now the official cookie dough scooper!

Don’t be fooled by this daunting recipe name. “The Worst Ever Chocolate Chip Cookies” from Sam is at sugarspunrun.com. They’re delicious! Another rec is “The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies” recipe from J. Kenji Lopez-Alt of Serious Eats.

A different ingredient changes up the flavor here with an outcome that’s chewy, buttery, sweet! It’s maple syrup, though you will never guess that as you take your first bite.

Chocolate anything is special . . . it not only tastes good, smells good, but it makes you feel good! Scientists explain that our brains release these feel-good neurotransmitters called dopamine in particular brain regions each time we have a chocolate experience. Satisfaction guaranteed!

A bite of history about the chocolate chip cookie. At 82 years young, it was developed by Ruth Wakefield. She and her husband ran the Toll House Restaurant in Massachusetts from the 1930s and gave Nestle the rights to use her chocolate chip cookie recipe that was originally served as an accompaniment to ice cream. The rest is history!

Remember that bright yellow bag of Nestle chocolate chips with the classic Toll House recipe printed on it? It can still be found at your local Ralph’s market. Growing up back in the day, all the moms who baked would only look to this recipe. Everyone loved them. Thank you, Mom, for being my inspirational spirit!

Let creativity shine this weekend! Make some noise as we CELEBRATE ALL THE FANTASTIC MOMS AND GRANDMAS OUT THERE! Try Facetime, Zoom, WhatsApp to allow you to connect with family and friends while maintaining social distancing for the first time in our lives!

Let these words from Maya Angelou linger with you a while . . . How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes!

The Worst Ever Chocolate Chip Cookies

INGREDIENTS

1 cup unsalted butter, melted + cooled (about 15 minutes in fridge)

1-1/2 cups light brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

2 large eggs (room temperature)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup maple syrup

3-1/4 cups flour

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

2 cups chocolate chips (1/2 semisweet + 1/2 bittersweet chocolate chips)

DIRECTIONS

In a large mixing bowl, slowly mix together melted butter (should look opaque) and sugars. Add eggs, one at a time, until combined. Add vanilla extract and maple syrup.

In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to wet ingredients, mixing just until combined. Stir in chocolate chips.

Cover bowl with plastic wrap and chill for about 30 minutes.

Prepare cookie sheets by lining with parchment paper; preheat oven to 350F.

Using a scooper, scoop about 2 tablespoons of dough and gently roll into balls, making them slightly taller than they are wide. Place 2 inches apart on cookie sheet. Note: Good idea to keep unbaked cookie dough in fridge while waiting to put the next batch in the oven.

Bake 11-13 minutes (appears to be a bit underdone, but edges should be a light golden brown). Allow cookies to cool first on cookie sheet before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Makes less than 3 dozen.