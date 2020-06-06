2020 Toshio and Toshiko Handa Youth Scholarship Offered

The Little Tokyo Foundation is proud to offer $1,000 scholarships to two youths.

This scholarship is for young persons who have overcome adversity and are making significant accomplishments or contributions in one of four areas: academics, sports, culture, or volunteer service.

This is to recognize and award the courageous effort by youths between the ages of 16-24 who have experienced permanent or near-permanent physical or psychological challenges, serious sickness, or loss of parent(s).

“We hope this scholarship will help deserving youths in time of COVID-19,” the foundation said.

The applicants must live in the L.A. area. Rotary family members are not eligible. Upon application review and face-to-face interview, one or two youths will be awarded $1,000 each. For application forms and questions, contact Makiko Nakasone via email at [email protected] or call (818) 523-2866. You may also visit https://littletokyorotary.org.

Send your applications via email to [email protected] by 11:59 p.m. on June 30.

This scholarship was made possible because of a generous donation by Toshio and Toshiko Handa, who have long supported youth. After living in Pasadena for 40 years, the Handas moved back to their home country and now live in Tokyo. Toshio Handa was a charter member of the Rotary Club of Little Tokyo.

The Little Tokyo Rotary Foundation is a part of the Rotary Club of Little Tokyo.