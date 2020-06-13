API Legislative Caucus Stands in Solidarity with Black Community

SACRAMENTO — Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco), chair of the Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus, issued the following statement June 1 in response to the murder of George Floyd.

“The California Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus stands in solidarity with the Black community.

“Long before cell phones were able to capture it, police brutality has existed in this country and caused generations of intense pain and fear. The murder of George Floyd will be looked at as yet another dark stain on our nation’s history.

“It should not have taken so long and so much to open the eyes of the country, but now is the time to come together to say enough is enough.

“As legislators, we will continue to actively pursue policies that root out racism and inequality and demand justice for all.

“To our Black brothers and sisters, we see you. We hear you. We stand with you.

“Your lives matter. Black lives matter.”