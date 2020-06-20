JAPANESE 日本語

Bearing Witness for Black Lives

Bishop Grant J. Hagiya (left) and Rev. Mark Nakagawa spoke at a gathering on June 14 at Faith United Methodist Church in South L.A. Over 100 gathered for the service, which was part of a national event taking place at United Methodist churches in selected cities. Bishop Hagiya lifted up the names of Breanna Taylor, Ahmaud Arberry, Rayshard Brooks and other African Americans who have died at the hands of law enforcement officers. On June 19, to coincide with Juneteenth, United Methodist Church leaders will launch a plan of action to galvanize church members and others to actively stand against racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd and protests across the U.S.

Photos byJAMES J. KANG/CalPac UMC

