CAPAC Members, AAPI Leaders Gather to Discuss Key Policy Issues at National Leadership Summit

Starting on Monday, June 22, Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote), a nonpartisan voter mobilization organization, will host its annual National AAPI Leadership Summit.

The 10-day virtual event will run through Thursday, July 2. The summit convenes Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) elected officials, activists, and community leaders for conversations and workshops about the political and policy issues most important to the AANHPI community — the fastest-growing racial or ethnic population in the country — and how to mobilize the community during the 2020 elections.

This year’s summit will also include workshops and sessions on civil rights, health care, and political organizing, among other topics. Notable speakers will include eight members of Congress and nationally recognized advocates, academics and journalists. A full schedule of events can be found here.

The marquee event of the summit will take place on Saturday, June 27. Representatives of the Biden and Trump campaigns will participate in a Presidential Town Hall Forum, where they will address key topics related to health care, discrimination and racism in America, immigration, and safeguarding the economy during the pandemic. Additional details about the forum, including registration instructions, will be announced in the coming days.

Timed to the summit, the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans (NCAPA) has released their 2020 Policy Platform. These community engagement practices and present a comprehensive set of policy recommendations will be discussed throughout the summit.

Speakers will include:

Ami Bera, U.S. representative (D-Sacramento)

Christine Chen, executive director, APIAVote

Judy Chu, U.S. representative (D-Pasadena)

Al Green, U.S. representative (D-Texas)

Pramila Jayapal, U.S. representative (D-Wash.)

Barbara Lee, U.S. representative (D-Oakland)

Richard Lui, journalist and news anchor, MSNBC

Grace Meng, U.S. representative (D-N.Y.)

Gregg Orton, national director, National Council of Asian Pacific Americans

Bobby Scott, U.S. representative (D-Va.)

Mark Takano, U.S. representative (D-Riverside)

The summit will be held via the video conferencing platform Zoom. You will need to RSVP separately for each session you plan to attend. You will be sent a link and other details after you RSVP at apia.vote/townhall2020. You can download Zoom here.

APIAVote is a national nonpartisan organization that works with partners to mobilize Asian American Pacific Islanders in electoral and civic participation. APIAVote envisions a world that is inclusive, fair, and collaborative, and where Asian American and Pacific Islander communities are self-determined, empowered, and engaged. Visit the website for more information: http://www.apiavote.org/