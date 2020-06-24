George and Sakaye Aratani CARE Award Recipients Named

UCLA’s Asian American Studies Center announces 12 recipients of the 2019-20 Aratani CARE Awards.

The George and Sakaye Aratani Community Advancement Research Endowment or Aratani CARE Awards are given to projects that will benefit and advance the Japanese American community. Projects that strengthen ties between the Japanese American community and UCLA students, staff, and faculty receive particular consideration. This year’s awardees include:

• Frank Abe: educators’ guide and related events for “We Hereby Refuse,” a graphic novel on camp resistance

• California Japanese American Community Leadership Council: Nikkei Community Internship program for college students

• Emiko Kranz and the Go for Broke National Education Center: Torchbearer Day of Service to clean up Evergreen Cemetery

• Japanese American Cultural & Community Center: Fiesta Matsuri 2020)

• Mary Kao: “Rockin’ the Boat: Flashbacks of the 1970s Asian Movement” book

• Kizuna Little Tokyo Inc.: leadership program for high school students

• Koji Lau-Ozawa: “Searching for Nihonmachi,” a documentary-film project on the Japanese American community in Santa Barbara

• Manzanar Committee: “Katari: Keeping Japanese American Stories Alive” project

• Nikkei Federation: “Tooned in (Little) Tokyo” book documenting Gwen Muranaka’s illustrations and observations of Los Angeles and Tokyo

• UCLA Nikkei Student Union: Nikkei Student Union Cultural Night 2020

• George Johnston: Nisei veteran history project

• Rising Stars Youth Leadership Program: “College Life 101” program

Nonprofit organizations and qualified individuals are invited to apply for awards that generally range from, but are not limited to, $1,000 to $5,000. Information about the funding and how to apply is available on the Aratani CARE website: http://www.aratanicare.org/