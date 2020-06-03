GFBNEC’s ‘Honor a Veteran’ Digital Campaign

Go For Broke National Education Center (GFBNEC) launched a new social media campaign called “Honor a Veteran” in conjunction with its Go For Broke Monument 21st Anniversary Tribute virtual program to be held on Saturday, June 6, at 12 p.m. PDT.

For the past 20 years, GFBNEC has honored and paid tribute to the American soldiers of Japanese ancestry from World War II on the first Saturday of June. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in order to keep the veterans and the community safe, the event will no longer be held in person but can be viewed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.goforbroke.org.

With a tiered donation option, the veteran honoree’s photo and name will be included in the Monument Anniversary virtual pre-show segment airing from 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. PDT, if received by Thursday, June 4. The photo and name will also be posted on GFBNEC website. Higher donation tiers will include additional posts on GFBNEC’s social media Facebook and Instagram channels.

Now through Monday, June 8, submissions will be accepted at [email protected] or https://www.facebook.com/goforbrokenationaleducationcenter.

For questions, or to learn about other ways to support including the Monument Anniversary Opportunity Drawing, veteran floral tributes and event sponsorship, visit: http://goforbroke.org/news/annual_events/monumentanniversary/index.php