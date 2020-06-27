Heroes Wear Masks

In a sign of the times, the bronze statue of Chiune Sugihara on Central Avenue in Little Tokyo wears a mask in this photo taken on June 6. Sculpted by Ramon G. Velazco, the statue honors the Japanese diplomat who, while stationed in Lithuania in 1940, issued visas to thousands of Jewish refugees against the express orders of his government, saving innocent lives during the Holocaust. The quote on the memorial reads, “He who saves one life saves the entire world.” (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

