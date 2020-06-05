Hirono to Be Keynote Speaker for Virtual Protest

Tsuru for Solidarity announced that Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) will be the keynote speaker on Saturday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, PDT at the Virtual Protest to Close the Camps.

In addition to Hirono, the program will include a conversation with Chizu Omori and Tom Ikeda with Nancy Ukai on the emergence of Japanese American survivor voices in the fight to end child detention and the meaning of solidarity in this time.

Carl Takei will moderate a conversation on immigration between national leaders from Detention Watch Network, La Resistencia and The Black Alliance for Immigrant Justice.

Activist and poet Janice Mirikitani, violinist Kishi Bashi, the Grateful Crane Youth Singers, artist and activist Ty Defoe, and FandangObon will all be present for Kimochi Night on the evening of June 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. PDT.

“Taiko groups from across the country will also come together for a very special performance,” organizers said. “Artists will lead us in celebratory and meaningful ways to help guide our hearts and minds in tribute to our community — for our triumphs as well as our losses.”

Buddhist clergy from the U.S. and Mexico will join together to lead a national healing ceremony in remembrance of 125,000 Nikkei incarcerated during World War II and all people detained in this moment within the U.S.

To take part in these and other Tsuru for Solidarity activities on June 6 and 7, you must register for free at: https://tsuruforsolidarity.org/tsururising/

Check the website for the latest information on the program.