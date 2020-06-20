Japantown for Justice Event Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO — Japantown for Justice is a group of young Japantown community members organizing a response to @M4BL’s (Movement for Black Lives) call to action for Juneteenth weekend.

Join us Saturday, June 20, at 12 p.m. in Japantown Peace Plaza (Post and Buchanan streets) in creating thoughtful community art in solidarity with the Black community. This family-friendly art event is one of many steps we are taking to mobilize and unite our community to #DefendBlackLives. Follow us for more events this weekend and in the future.

Hand sanitizer and masks will be provided for those who don’t have one. We will also respect 6-foot social distancing guideline.

We need volunteers! Sign up online at: http://bit.ly/j4jvolunteers