Japantown Task Force Supports Black Lives Matter

SAN FRANCISCO — The Japantown Task Force on June 18 issued the following statement, signed by Executive Director Steve Nakajo and President Sandy Mori:

“The Japantown Task Force Inc. stands in solidarity with our Black brothers and sisters in the fight to end institutional racism and police brutality.

“As a community of color that endured forced imprisonment in concentration camps during WWII — followed by a second wave of displacement with our African American neighbors during urban redevelopment — we have a responsibility to demand justice and must hold each other accountable to measures of action.

“To our neighbors in the Fillmore district and African American communities beyond, we pledge our commitment as allies to defend Black lives and bring about change.”