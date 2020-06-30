JCYC’s 50th Anniversary Gala Postponed to 2021

SAN FRANCISCO — JCYC’s 50th Anniversary Gala, which was set to be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at San Francisco City Hall, has officially been postponed (stay tuned for the exact date).

“Given the uncertainty we are all facing at this time, our organization does not beleive we can have the type of celebration that is worthy of five decades of service to San Francisco’s children and youth,” JCYC said in a statement.

“Although JCYC’s 50th celebration has been postponed, we are ready and excited to celebrate the organization’s 50+ years of impacting the lives of thousands of Bay Area children and youth when the time is right.

“JCYC is incredibly honored and grateful to have the generous, continuous support from our 50th anniversary sponsors. To learn more about how to become a JCYC 50th sponsor, please visit our JCYC 50th website page here and contact JCYC Development Manager Tony Jenks at [email protected]

“To stay up-to-date on JCYC’s 50th Anniversary Gala, go to https://jcyc.org.