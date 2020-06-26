Last Call for GFBNEC Student Essay and Poetry Contest

Go For Broke National Education Center (GFBNEC) is continuing the legacy of the Japanese American WWII veterans through its eighth annual Student Essay and Poetry Contest, which is open to high school (Grades 9-12) and college (undergraduate and graduate) students for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Submission deadline is by 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 28.

As part of GFBNEC’s educational initiatives, the contest is an ideal opportunity for students to learn about and better understand civil liberties and equality through the context of the Japanese American World War II veterans’ experience. GFBNEC’s work is to ensure that this important chapter of American history continues to be shared with new, more diverse audiences.

Through sponsorship support, GFBNEC will be able to award a total of 12 cash prizes, with $1,000 for four first-place winners.

The contest submission requirements are: 300-500 word essay or work of poetry (three typed pages or less) on one of the following topics:

• This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, yet the Japanese American WWII veteran experience is still relevant to our society today. Explore one of the ways this is true.

• Research one Japanese American WWII soldier and highlight elements of their experience that are most meaningful to you.

For email submissions and questions, contact [email protected] or call (310) 328-0907. Additional contest information can be found at: http://goforbroke.org/news/annual_events/studentcontest/docs/2020_Student_Essay_Flyer.pdf

Presenting Sponsor: Pacific Global Investment Management Company, in memory of Manabi Hirasaki and Sig Kagawa Supporting Sponsors: Ken and June Shimabukuro and “Anonymous Donor,” in memory of WWII Veteran Masao “Mas” Takahashi.

GFBNEC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and inspiring character and equality through the virtue and valor of World War II American veterans of Japanese ancestry. For more information about GFBNEC, visit www.goforbroke.org.