Matsui Issues Statement in Honor of Juneteenth

SACRAMENTO – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) issued the following statement Friday in observance of Juneteenth, the oldest commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States:

“For centuries, the United States of America has lived in contradiction of its founding ideals – claiming that ‘all men were created equal’ while building a country through the enslavement of millions of Black men, women and children. Juneteenth is a time to reflect on where we have been, celebrate how far we have come, and look forward to a more inclusive, equitable future.

“As we have seen over the past days, weeks, and years, we are a country that continues to struggle addressing the racism and structural injustices that permeate our society. However, the essence of the American experience has always been a history littered with failures. Our sins of the past are far from healed. Yet, we continue to find ways to right our historical wrongs by lifting our voices and sharing our pain.

“Together, we can continue to fight for a more perfect union and a more equitable tomorrow.”