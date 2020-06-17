Merchants Anxious to Reopen, But How?

It’s the question being asked by merchants everywhere: When can I re-open my business?

To answer that question and others, the Little Tokyo Business Association (LTBA), in partnership with the Asian Business Association (ABA), will present “Getting Back to Business: What Merchants Need to Know,” a free seminar on Zoom set for Thursday, June 18, from 2 to 3 p.m.

The program will be offered in Japanese immediately following, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Restrictions imposed by government officials starting last March in response to the global pandemic have had a dramatic effect on operations and revenue, especially for small businesses.

Although no one knows yet when all businesses will be allowed to reopen, the city and county are gradually permitting some places to resume operation, albeit under new rules.

In addition to regulations regarding face coverings, cash and credit/debit transactions, sanitizing the premises, and taking customers’ temperatures, merchants need to know what’s appropriate for social distancing and how many customers are allowed inside a store, bank, restaurant, or office at one time.

Experts will provide marketing and social media tips, explain best practices in reaching out to customer base, using technology, and understanding finance options, among other topics. Questions about signage and parking will also be addressed.

Participating with be Scott Abbott, director of enforcement, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health; Ginny Brideau, manager of visual communications and social media for Metro; and Dennis Huang, executive director of ABA.

Pre-registration is recommended. Visit https://www.abala.org/#!event/2020/6/18/getting-back-to-business or call (213) 880-6875 to reserve your spot.

The city offers Safer L.A. Tool Kits for reopening retail, manufacturing, restaurants and bars, barbers and hair salons, religious institutions. Not allowed to open yet are indoor cultural and entertainment spaces such as museums and indoor historical sites, country clubs, gambling establishments, and amusement (bowling alleys, arcades, movie theaters, and theme parks). Nail salons, beauty parlors, massage centers, spa facilities, body art parlors, and other personal grooming services are also not allowed to open.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced that schools, day camps, bars, gyms, and professional sports can resume with modifications effective Friday, June 12. Go to https://corona-virus.la/Business for additional guidelines.