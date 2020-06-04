Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, June 7, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

The San Mateo Harbor is one of the many public spaces closed to stop the spread of coronavirus. With crab and salmon season under way, Harbor District Board Vice President Virginia Chang Kiraly tells us about the challenges and plans for re-opening.

We catch up with author and advisor Ashley Chu. The solo world traveler tells us about her new book “One Million Miles,” and life without travel during the global pandemic.

We highlight Ji Min Kim and his winning art piece in the Growing Up Asian in America art and video contest. Plus a performance by Sammielz!

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).