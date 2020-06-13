Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, June 14, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We discuss critical issues of race and inequity with Jon Osaki, the executive director of JCYC (Japanese Community Youth Council) in San Francisco and director of the documentary “Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066,” and Regina Jackson, chair of the Oakland Police Commission.

We highlight Arya Das’s essay “Remote,” a winner in the Growing Up Asian in America contest.

Plus a performance by Tenelle.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).