Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, June 14, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Jon Osaki

Regina Jackson

We discuss critical issues of race and inequity with Jon Osaki, the executive director of JCYC (Japanese Community Youth Council) in San Francisco and director of the documentary “Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066,” and Regina Jackson, chair of the Oakland Police Commission.

We highlight Arya Das’s essay “Remote,” a winner in the Growing Up Asian in America contest.

Plus a performance by Tenelle.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).

