Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, June 21, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:
We continue the critical conversation of race with two bright young adults using their talents and insights to bring forth change and a message of hope.
Then we hear from parents grappling with the discussions of racial injustice while raising young boys and the encouragement they offer other parents.
Plus a performance by Tracy Cruz.
Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).