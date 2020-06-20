Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, June 21, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We continue the critical conversation of race with two bright young adults using their talents and insights to bring forth change and a message of hope.

Then we hear from parents grappling with the discussions of racial injustice while raising young boys and the encouragement they offer other parents.

Plus a performance by Tracy Cruz.

