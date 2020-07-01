‘Obon at Home’ in San Jose

SAN JOSE — San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin’s “Obon at Home” will take place on Saturday, July 11, from 12 to 9 p.m.

“As we all adapt to what seems to be the new normal, we have transitioned to create a virtual Obon Festival for 2020,” organizers said.

“Join us Saturday, July 11, as we bring to your home the fun, the food, and the games of Obon! Watch live cooking demonstrations, participate in children’s crafts, and watch performances from San Jose Taiko, Chidori Band, and many more.”

For more information, visit San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin’s Facebook page or visit www.sjbetsuin.com.