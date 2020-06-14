An online screening of “Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp,” produced by North Shore Productions for the National Park Service, will be held on Sunday, June 14, at 5 p.m. PT.

Q&A with camp survivors and the filmmakers will follow the screening. The discussion will also include details on the upcoming hour-long independent film intended for public television broadcast and educational curriculum.

“Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp” tells the story of a group of Americans and their incarceration by the U.S. government in the high desert of southern Idaho, purely on the basis of race. In the compelling voices of survivors of the camp, the film explores the unconstitutional suspension of the civil rights of these Americans and the long-lasting impact of the incarceration on their community.

“Minidoka” examines what happens when a group of Americans are imprisoned solely on the basis of race, and examines the relevance of this story today.

