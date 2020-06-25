S.F. Japantown Foundation COVID-19 Community Fund Seeks Donations

SAN FRANCISCO — In conjunction with The Heart of JTown Resiliency Fund campaign, the San Francisco Japantown Foundation (SFJT) created the COVID-19 Community Fund campaign to raise funds for San Francisco Japantown-based nonprofits and community groups that have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SFJF will match dollar-for-dollar any contributions made up to $100,000. This matching grant campaign will extend through Aug. 31, and funds raised will be dispersed to nonprofits through a grant application process. As of Thursday, more than $46,000 has been raised.

The San Francisco Japantown Foundation’s mission is to support cultural, community and educational activities for San Francisco Japantown. Its vision is to preserve and honor Japantown’s art, culture, and tradition by fostering and providing funding for activities that reflect the Japanese American heritage, and to engage Japanese of all generations and all experiences.

The COVID-19 Community Fund will expand the Japantown Foundation’s traditional grant distribution scope to also include direct-service organizations that focus on mental health, counseling, legal services, and social work in relation to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.