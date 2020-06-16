South Bay Kei-Ai Says Progress Made on COVID-19

GARDENA — The following update from Spencer Nordfelt, administrator of Kei-Ai South Bay Healthcare Center in Gardena, was sent to patients, families, and friends on May 27:

“Our community has faced a tremendous challenge the past several weeks that has been both unprecedented and relentless. While challenging times are still ahead, we are grateful to be able to report that Kei-Ai South Bay has not had any patients or employees become symptomatic or test positive for COVID-19 since April 24, 2020.

“Nevertheless, we remain as vigilant as ever in following infection control protocols and guidelines recommended by the CDC and public health officials. The health and well-being of our patients and staff are our top priorities.

“We are thankful for the outpouring of support and concern from you and our community. Our committed staff and our patients have been uplifted by your encouragement. As always, please feel free to reach out with any questions.”

In its June 4 report on residential congregate settings with at least one laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case in residents, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following COVID-19 numbers for Kei-Ai South Bay: confirmed staff, 40; confirmed residents, 43; deaths, 18.

Kei-Ai Los Angeles Healthcare Center in Lincoln Heights was not on the list, though it has appeared on previous lists.

When asked about these figures, Nordfelt responded, “L.A. County is attempting to track cumulative totals on its website. The total for South Bay for confirmed positive cases is accurate. The facility chooses to follow CDPH’s guidance in not discussing deaths in order to maintain privacy and respect grieving family members. However, South Bay has not had that many residents pass away in the facility. L.A. County takes a very broad view on patient deaths.”

Nordfelt previously stated that some residents were diagnosed with the virus and later passed away at a hospital.