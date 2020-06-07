Torrance Nijiya Reopens After Cleaning

TORRANCE — Nijiya Market, located at 182nd Street and Van Ness Avenue in Torrance, reopened this week after closing over the Memorial Day weekend.

A manager for Nijiya said at the time that the market was doing a deep cleaning and restocking after two workers tested positive for COVID-19.

A certificate of disinfection dated May 26 from North Hollywood-based Cats USA Pest Control, formerly Chemco Pest Control, was displayed in front of the store. It stated that the market had been professionally disinfected of the human coronavirus. The technician was Masa Yoshi. Cats USA does general pest control, termite control, food facility pest control and vertebrate pest control.

Nijiya’s other stores were not affected.