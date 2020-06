Tozai To Go

Tozai Plaza on Western Avenue and Redondo Beach Boulevard in Gardena is mostly open for business, with eating establishments offering food and drink to go and customers asked to wear face masks. Open: Boba Time, Boiling Point, Bowl Thai, Crab Shack, Furaibo, Honeymee, Kiraku, Kotohira (pictured), Lee’s Tofu, Marie Callender’s, Northern Café, Pho So 1 Vietnamese Restaurant, Poke Bar, Sushi Happy, Tamaen Japanese BBQ, Tampopo. Closed: Calty Salon, Piano Lounge Courage, Tomoda Dental Clinic. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

