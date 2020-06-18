Venice Hongwanji to Hold Silent Auction Online

Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple has made the following announcement:

“Our sixth annual Silent Auction is being held in conjunction with the temple’s 60th anniversary and our annual Obon Festival, which, due to the pandemic “Stay at Home” orders, will include only virtual activities this year.

“Obon is a time to honor family and friends who have passed on before us, and our annual festival is one of our major fundraising events during the year. This auction represents one of our few Obon revenue opportunities for this year.”

Online bidding will begin on Saturday, June 20, at 9 a.m. and close on Sunday, July 19, at 11 a.m.

Among the auction items is “Crocodile Bento” (16”x20” or 18”x22” framed), an exquisite colored pencil drawing by temple member Masayo Uyeda, who passed away earlier this year. Auntie Massie took up drawing just 20 years ago, and used her love of animals as inspiration for her work. Bids are also being taken for another of her drawings, “The Iguana.”

For more information on the auction, email Gerald Iseda at [email protected] or go to: https://www.32auctions.com/2020VHBTObon