Virtual Discussion of ‘Joy Luck Club’

Gold House Book Club will present a virtual discussion of “The Joy Luck Club” on Wednesday, Joe 24, from to to 6:30 p.m. PT.

The participants::

Amy Tan, author of the 1989 novel and co-writer of the screenplay for the 1993 film adaptation. “The Joy Luck Club” tells the stories of four Chinese immigrant women and their American-born daughters.

Four cast members of the film: Lauren Tom (Lena), Ming-Na Wen (June), Rosalind Chao (Rose) and Tamlyn Tomita (Waverly).

Moderators Aileen Lee and Janet Yang, executive producer of the film.

To RSVP and livestream, go to: http://facebook.com/goldhouseco

“‘The Joy Luck Club’ — both the book and movie — are gifts that keep on giving,” Yang told Variety. “Gold House’s choice of this title to launch its book event to better connect us amidst physical separation gives me the opportunity to share the beautiful spirits of my Asian sisters with the world.”

Gold House, a nonprofit collective of “diverse leaders dedicated to forging stronger relationships that empower the Asian community,” holds a live discussion with an Asian-centric book each month.