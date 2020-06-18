Virtual Town Hall on ‘Getting Back to Business’

SAN FRANCISCO — A Japantown Virtual Town Hall, “Getting Back to Business,” will be held on Friday, June 19, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Speakers: San Francisco Assessor-Recorder Carmen Chu; San Francisco Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rodney Fong; and Leah Goldstein of LGPR Inc.

Hear about how to get back to business and safely prepare for the new normal. The city’s Economic Recovery Task Force co-chairs will discuss their efforts and a PR agency will show how to effectively use social media to engage your customers.

This webinar is presented by the Japantown Merchants Association, Japan Center Malls and the Japantown Community Benefit District.

