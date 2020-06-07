West L.A. Marukai Temporarily Closed for Cleaning

Marukai Corporation posted the following notice on June 2.

We would like to thank you for patronizing our West L.A. store and thank you for the opportunity to serve you. Truly, it is our pleasure. You are a valued customer to us.

At this time, we are focused on the health and safety of our employees, families, and communities. For that reason, after a great deal of careful consideration, we are temporarily closing this store due to a possible case of COVID-19.

We, as an essential business, have been diligently operating our stores as guided by the federal and state regulations, including the California Department of Public Health and CDC. Our main goal has always been to provide a safe environment to our employees and customers.

Through this process, all Marukai employees are provided with updates on COVID-19, including safety protocols, protective equipment, hygiene precautions to be taken as well as distancing practices.

Throughout the duration of this closure, Marukai will engage in an elevated cleaning protocol to disinfect this store and test all its employees to ensure a safe and healthy environment again for our customers and employees. However, you can still support us by visiting one of our other locations …

We thank you for your support and understanding. We are proud to be part of this community. At Marukai, our philosophy is that our employees and customers are considered the heart of our company and will continue to adjust to the ever-changing demands and guidelines to weather these challenging times.

For additional updates, shopping or additional locations, please visit us at www.marukai.com.

The West L.A. store is located at 12121 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles. Other Marukai locations:

123 S. Onizuka St., #105, Los Angeles (Little Tokyo’s Weller Court)

8151 Balboa Ave., San Diego

19750 Stevens Creek Blvd., Cupertino

Tokyo Central locations:

1740 W. Artesia Blvd., Gardena

2975 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa

3832 W. Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance

1420 S. Azusa Ave., West Covina

18171 Imperial Hwy., Yorba Linda

Tokyo Central & Main:

1620 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Gardena (Pacific Square)