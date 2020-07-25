40 and Fab at J. Morey

The J. Morey Company, Inc. held a virtual celebration for its 40th anniversary on Thursday. Founderes John, Jack and Jim Morey, president Josh Morey and CEO Kevin Fukuyama spoke to the gathering that included former long-time employees as well as current staff. Founded in 1980, The J. Morey Company, Inc. is a California-based insurance agency providing clients with high-quality insurance and financial products. It has offices in Anaheim, Torrance, Little Tokyo and San Jose. For more information, visit www.jmorreyins.com.

