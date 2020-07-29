AAPI Christians for Black Lives to Hold Vigil

AAPI Christians for Black Live: A Vigil of Love and Solidarity will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Leimart Park Village Plaza, 3341 W. 43rd Pl., Los Angeles.

This vigil is a gathering of Asian American Pacific Islander Christians and churches from Southern California expressing love and solidarity with the Black community.

“We gather in unity from diverse backgrounds, theological convictions, and denominational affiliations to demand equal justice for Black lives,” organizers said. “Join us in person or online (livestream info TBD). Have your church or Christian organization join us as a cosponsor so that we can raise our collective voice for justice.”

Metered parking on Degnan Avenue. Parking lots on 43rd and Creed, 43rd and Norton Avenue.

Wear a mask and comfortable shoes. Observe safe distancing.

For more information, visit www.AAPIChristiansforBlackLives.org or email [email protected]

Co-sponsors include:

Alliance of Asian American Baptist Churches (ABC/ISA)

Asian American Pacific Islander Christians for Social Justice (AAPI–CSJ)

Center for Asian American Theology and Ministry at Fuller Seminary

Cerritos Baptist Church

China Evangelical Seminary North America

Claremont School of Theology

Ekko Church

Epic Movement

Faith and Community Empowerment (FACE)

Faith United Methodist Church (South Bay),

Fellowship Center for Racial Reconciliation

First Baptist Church of Pasadena

Gardena Genesis Community Church

Inglewood First United Methodist Church

International Theological Seminary

InterVarsity Christian Fellowship-Greater Los Angeles Region

ISAAC-Innovative Space for Asian American Christianity

L.A. Voice

Logos Evangelical Seminary

New City Church of Los Angeles

Newsong L.A.

Presbytery of San Gabriel (PCUSA)

Racial Justice Coalition

ReconciliAsian

Saint Mark United Methodist (South L.A.)

St. Mark Presbyterian Church (Newport Beach)

Symposia Covenant Church

Tapestry L.A.

The Garden Church

The Gathering: A Space for Asian Pacific American Spirituality

The House L.A.

Vineyard of Harvest