AAPI Christians for Black Lives to Hold Vigil

AAPI Christians for Black Live: A Vigil of Love and Solidarity will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Leimart Park Village Plaza, 3341 W. 43rd Pl., Los Angeles.
This vigil is a gathering of Asian American Pacific Islander Christians and churches from Southern California expressing love and solidarity with the Black community.
“We gather in unity from diverse backgrounds, theological convictions, and denominational affiliations to demand equal justice for Black lives,” organizers said. “Join us in person or online (livestream info TBD). Have your church or Christian organization join us as a cosponsor so that we can raise our collective voice for justice.”
Metered parking on Degnan Avenue. Parking lots on 43rd and Creed, 43rd and Norton Avenue.
Wear a mask and comfortable shoes. Observe safe distancing.
For more information, visit www.AAPIChristiansforBlackLives.org or email [email protected]
Co-sponsors include:
Alliance of Asian American Baptist Churches (ABC/ISA)
Asian American Pacific Islander Christians for Social Justice (AAPI–CSJ)
Center for Asian American Theology and Ministry at Fuller Seminary
Cerritos Baptist Church
China Evangelical Seminary North America
Claremont School of Theology
Ekko Church
Epic Movement
Faith and Community Empowerment (FACE)
Faith United Methodist Church (South Bay),
Fellowship Center for Racial Reconciliation
First Baptist Church of Pasadena
Gardena Genesis Community Church
Inglewood First United Methodist Church
International Theological Seminary
InterVarsity Christian Fellowship-Greater Los Angeles Region
ISAAC-Innovative Space for Asian American Christianity
L.A. Voice
Logos Evangelical Seminary
New City Church of Los Angeles
Newsong L.A.
Presbytery of San Gabriel (PCUSA)
Racial Justice Coalition
ReconciliAsian
Saint Mark United Methodist (South L.A.)
St. Mark Presbyterian Church (Newport Beach)
Symposia Covenant Church
Tapestry L.A.
The Garden Church
The Gathering: A Space for Asian Pacific American Spirituality
The House L.A.
Vineyard of Harvest