Bay Area CEO Who Went on Racist Rant Steps Down

SAN FRANCISCO — The tech CEO who was filmed berating an Asian American family in Carmel has resigned, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

In the viral video of the unprovoked attack, which occurred while the family was celebrating a birthday at a restaurant on the Fourth of July, Lofthouse said, “F— you Asians,” “Go back to whatever f—— Asian country you’re from” and “You don’t belong here.” A waitress ordered him to leave.

Lofthouse, who later apologized for his actions, announced his resignation in a statement to The Chronicle on July 11. “I can confirm that I have stepped down from Solid8, terminating all business relationships with immediate effect,” he said. “I will make it my duty to ensure my personal actions do not continue to have a detrimental impact on those people closest to me.”

He also told the newspaper that he has “once again begun my journey back to sobriety” and enrolled in an anti-racist program.

“This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive statements,” Lofthouse said in his apology. “I would like to deeply apologize to the Chan family. I can only imagine the stress and pain they feel.”

The family and the waitress have expressed skepticism about his sincerity.

A Change.org petition demanding Lofthouse’s resignation has collected more than 27,700 signatures.

According to Solid8’s Linkedin profile, the company employs two to 10 people, and its primary address at 650 California St. in San Francisco, which is also listed as a WeWork space.

“We lead change for consolidating in the cloud by carefully guiding clients through the analysis and selection cycle with detailed business value assessments, accurate vendor recommendations and precise procurement of the right fit platforms that deliver major efficiency and financial improvements,” according to the profile. “We pride ourselves on being knowledgable trusted partners to our growing network of clients and providers that allows us to develop deep understanding of requirements, while minimizing the risk and cost of change.”

The firm’s website is no longer active. Lofthouse has deleted his LinkedIn profile.

Lofthouse’s firm has been confused with a U.K.-based consulting company with a similar name. The managing director of Solid8 Consulting Ltd., Emma Jones, said in a statement: “Let me make it abundantly clear. Michael Lofthouse is not and never has been an owner or employee of our company and we have no connection to him whatsoever.

“Solid8 Consulting is a local, family-owned company based in Basingstoke, U.K, and is in no way associated with a U.S.-based company of a similar name. We are currently receiving huge amounts of emails, calls and messages from people incorrectly accusing us of employing a racist CEO. This is a case of mistaken identity and we are in no way associated with the business in question. We do not employ a CEO; I run and own the company along with my fiancé, Josh.

“I want to be clear that we are absolutely opposed to racism in any form. Solid8 Consulting is a family-run business that employs staff based on their personality and ability. We pride ourselves on our great reputation and can-do attitude.

“I would like to thank all of our partners and employees for supporting us through this time. We look forward to continuing to serve the community going forward and thriving as a local, family-owned business.”