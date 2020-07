SAN FRANCISCO — Buddhist Church of San Francisco celebrated its 89th Bon Odori and 82nd Ginza Bazaar virtually on July 25.

The annual gathering of joy and remembrance featured new video clips and highlights of past festivals with dancing, music and more.

The Ginza Bazaar was to have been held last weekend, with Bon Odori on the second day.

For those who missed it live, the entire celebration can be viewed at: www.youtube.com/buddhistchurchofsanfrancisco