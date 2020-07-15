Buddhist Church of Sacramento Bazaar at-Home Edition

SACRAMENTO — Buddhist Church of Sacramento will hold its Bazaar at-Home Edition live on Facebook (@buddhistchurchofsacramento) on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 12 to 5 p.m.
The livestream telethon, the church’s biggest fundraiser of the year, will feature entertainment, performances, cultural demonstrations and more. Merchandise is available for preorder.
Donations can be made three ways:
• Mail in a check or money order any time to the Buddhist Church of Sacramento, 2401 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95814
• Call in during the live program (916-446-0121) and provide your credit card information
• Pay online at https://buddhistchurchofsacramento.square.site/
For more information and updates, view the Facebook page or visit http://buddhistchurch.org.