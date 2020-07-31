Celebrating with Bento in Norwalk

In place of its annual summer festival, the Southeast Japanese School and Community Center in Norwalk held a drive-through bento sale on the weekend of July 25-26.

Each day about 200 bentos from Jichan’s Onigiri-ya were distributed.

There was also entertainment — taiko on Saturday and ukulele on Sunday.

Miki Suzuki (pictured with Ren Uyehara) coordinated the event with help from fellow board member Colleen Sonoda. Event was run with the help of other board members, judo, Gakuen PTA and NYS (basketball). (TOMOKO NAGAI/Rafu Shimpo)

Volunteers Kyle Morishima, Conor Uyekawa and Ren Uyehara. (Photo courtesy Miki Suzuki)

Upcoming: Shinobu BBQ fundraiser on Aug. 8 and Virtual Reverse Draw on Oct. 17. For more information, visit http://sejscc.org.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo (except where noted)