From Route 66 to Broadway

The Donut Man, opened by Jim and Miyoko Nakano in 1972 on Route 66 in Glendora, opened its first new branch on June 26 at Grand Central Market, 317 S. Broadway in downtown Los Angeles.

A long line was there for opening day, and the first 100 customers received a free sprinkle donut.

The Donut Man is best known for its donuts made with fresh strawberries (in season February to September) and peaches (in season July and August).

The menu also includes Riased Round, Raised Bar, Devil’s Food, Cream Cheese, Peanut Butter, French Cruller, Cinnamon Roll and Tiger Tail — all made by hand on site.

Get $2 off any dozen along with free same-day coffee refills. The store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.thedonutmanca.com.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo