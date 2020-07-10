Eleven Arts Studios and Berkeley-Sakai Sister City Association present a virtual fundraiser showing of “The Harimaya Bridge” (2009) from July 9 to 12.

On Sunday, July 12, at 7 p.m. PST, there will be a YouTube-streamed Q&A with the director and writer, Aaron Woolfolk, and producer, Ko Mori. This will be hosted by playwright Velina Hasu Houston. The event is a fundraiser for the Berkeley-Sakai Sister City Association’s exchange programs.

After the sudden death of his estranged son in rural Japan, an American man must go there to claim some important family items. While there, he discovers some secrets his son left behind. The cast includes Bennet Guillory, Saki Takaoka, Misa Shimizu and Danny Glover.

Event link: https://bit.ly/2ZMUrtF