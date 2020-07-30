JAPANESE 日本語

E-NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION

Rafu Shimpo
You are at:»»»George Akiyama Reappointed CIO at Caltrans

George Akiyama Reappointed CIO at Caltrans

0

Posted On

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 28 announced the reappointment of George Akiyama, 54, of Sacramento as chief information officer at the California Department of Transportation, where he has served since 2015.

George Akiyama

Akiyama was an information technology manager at the California Public Employees’ Retirement System from 2012 to 2015; strategic planning manager at the Franchise Tax Board from 2011 to 2012; chief information officer at the Financial Information System for California from 2009 to 2011; and information technology manager the Franchise Tax Board from 2001 to 2009.

He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from CSU Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $174,000. Akiyama is registered without party preference.

Tags

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply