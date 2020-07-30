Greg Tanaka Announces Re-election Bid for Palo Alto City Council

PALO ALTO — Palo Alto City Councilmember Greg Tanaka on July 22 announced his campaign for re-election with endorsements from over 200 elected officials and community leaders and members, more than all the other candidates have on their websites currently put together: https://youtu.be/rBrb4VnXXk4

“The City of Palo Alto faces a number of challenges: a public health emergency precipitating an economic one,” said Tanaka. “Meeting these challenges calls for experienced leadership, and sensible spending in a time of limited resources.”

Tanaka’s first term on council reflected his understanding that quality of life, residential values, and economic viability are interconnected. As City Council finance chair, he worked to eliminate wasteful spending, frequently the lone vote against unaffordable staff raises. He worked to minimize city tax increases while funding critical priorities, such as for safety and youth.

“I care deeply and passionately about my community,” he said. “I hope to continue to serve Palo Alto and make City Hall work for all residents, as we work together to preserve and improve Palo Alto’s future.”

Tanaka began his community service in Palo Alto by leading the College Terrace Residents’ Association, as president, in a pioneering parking program that became the model for city-wide Residential Parking Permit policies.

He next served on the Planning and Transportation Commission as chair and the Infrastructure Blue Ribbon Commission. There he worked on issues of housing, traffic, infrastructure, land use, and the updating of Palo Alto’s long-term Comprehensive Plan.

Tanaka is best known for leading the California Avenue streetscape project that revitalized the business district.

As a Palo Alto homeowner with school-age kids in public schools, the founder and CEO of a Palo Alto-based technology company that services retailers, and a current City Council member,Tanaka says he is uniquely positioned to understand and help Palo Alto meet its significant challenges.

“By listening to and understanding all perspectives, we can overcome the challenges the city faces,” he said.

