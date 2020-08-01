Hawaii Governor Honors Late State Sen. Harimoto

HONOLULU — As a mark of respect for the late Hawaii State Sen. Breene Harimoto, Gov. David Ige ordered that the flags of the U.S. and State of Hawaii to be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaii National Guard, from sunrise to sunset on July 7 – the day of Harimoto’s memorial service.

In addition, on July 6, the Hawaii state flag was flown at the Hawaii State Capitol in honor of Harimoto, as a gift to his family.

“Breene was a true dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly and selflessly for the community he loved, even while fighting his illness,” said Ige.

Harimoto, 66, died June 18 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He represented District 16 – Pearl City, Momilani, Pearlridge, Aiea, Royal Summit, Aiea Heights, Newtown, Waimalu, Halawa and Pearl Harbor — for six years. He also served on the Honolulu City Council for four years and the Board of Education for eight years, two terms as the BOE’s chairman.

Harimoto is survived by his wife Cheryl, three children, three grandchildren, his parents and three siblings.