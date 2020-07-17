The Japanese American National Museum and Go Little Tokyo present Healthy Japanese Home Cooking Workshop on Saturday, July 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. PDT.

Learn how to cook a basic Japanese menu. In this virtual workshop, cookbook author, food blogger, and designer Azusa Oda will teach you how to cut down food waste and make full use of all the ingredients to make a basic, healthy, and delicious meal.

Participants will start with making dashi (soup stock), then use the leftovers to make katsuo denbu (bonito rice topping). They will then make satsumaimo misoshiru (sweet potato miso soup) using the dashi and, finally, onigiri (rice balls) with the katsuo denbu mixed in.

Note: the dashi and katsuo denbu are made with bonito flakes (katsuobushi — thinly shaved dried fish).

$20 members, $25 non-members. Limited spaces available.

Use the ticket link to sign up. You will be emailed links and instructions to join the workshop on Zoom as well as a list of ingredients if you’d like to follow along with the recipes during the program.

Oda comes from a long line of professional and home cooks, and her abilities in the kitchen have been heavily influenced by growing up as her mother’s unofficial sous chef. Raised in both Tokyo and the Bay Area, she had a bicultural upbringing that shaped the way she views Japanese culinary traditions and techniques.

She created her blog, http://humblebeanblog.com, in 2008 to share her contemporary variations on simple and delicious Japanese recipes. While cooking is one of her passions, she nurtures an equal interest in design and has an MFA from California College of the Arts. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and daughter.

Purchase her book, “Japanese Cookbook for Beginners: Classic and Modern Recipes Made Easy,” at the JANM Store: https://janmstore.com/products/japanese-cookbook-for-beginners

This program is part of Go Little Tokyo’s Virtual Delicious Little Tokyo 2020, which runs through July 26.