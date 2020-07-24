JAPANESE 日本語

JACL Mourns Passing of Rep. Lewis

WASHINGTON — The Japanese American Citizens League issued the following statement July 21 on the passing of Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) on July 17 at the age of 80.

Rep. John Lewis was a leader in major events in the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

The Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) joins the rest of the nation in deep sadness at the passing of Congressman John Robert Lewis.

Congressman Lewis first rose to prominence through his leadership during the civil rights movement of the 1960s as a coordinator for the 1963 March on Washington and 1965 March from Selma to Montgomery Alabama. JACL is proud to have joined the congressman in both these seminal events in our nation’s history.

In addition to these amazing accomplishments, he was a visionary leader in advocating for the rights of so many in this country: he was a leader in advocacy for education and health care rights, and for communities that face discrimination such as immigrants and the LGBTQIA+ community. He could be counted on as a reliable ally in any fight for social justice.

Congressman Lewis once said, “When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something, to say something.” May we all follow his example and continue to meet our moral obligations as Americans and live up to the ideals that he represented.

