Keiro no Hi Festival Goes Virtual

Keiro will host the third annual Keiro no Hi Festival, in honor of the Japanese national holiday, in a virtual format this year on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The festival will begin with a hosted bento lunch and special birthday gift pickups for older adults, at locations throughout Southern California, available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Following lunch, a fun and interactive program will be livestreamed from 1 to 2 p.m. The program will include workshops, entertainment, and an art gallery for older adults and their loved ones to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

Pre-registration for bento and gift pickups is required, while link to the livestream will be made available to the public on Keiro’s website.

“The past two years we were able to bring over 1,000 people to celebrate, but for the safety of our older adults we have shifted this to a virtual program. However, the spirit of the festival remains the same, and we hope everyone can join us as we express our appreciation for the older adults in our community,” said Gene S. Kanamori, Keiro’s president and CEO.

Keiro is also curating fine art submissions via email for older adults who would like their artwork to be on virtual display during the festival’s livestream program. The theme is “quality of life” and what that means to the artist. Anyone age 60 and over can participate.

Family members may also submit “happy birthday” video clips for their loved ones celebrating a special birthday this year. Visit the guidelines at keiro.org for more information. Both submission deadlines are Aug. 28.

The livestream is free, but prior registration is required in order to pick up a hosted bento lunch along with a special birthday gift from one of the following locations: East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, South Bay, Orange County, and Little Tokyo (location details are subject to change). Bento lunches are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those celebrating their 60th, 77th, 88th, 99th, or 100th or older birthdays this year will also receive a special birthday gift available at the bento pickup locations.

To register for Keiro no Hi Festival, visit keiro.org. Contact Keiro by calling (213) 873-5708 or by emailing [email protected] for more information.