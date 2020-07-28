Koban Hosts Lunch for LAPD

Los Angeles Police Department officers from Central Division were served bento meals at the Koban in Little Tokyo on July 16.

The snapper was donated by Hilo Fish Company and prepared by Sake Dojo, Sushi Teri and Mitsuru Grill. Fugetsu-Do Confectionery donated mochi for dessert.

The meal was supported through a donation by Masatoshi Ohata, president and CEO of Mutural Trading Co.

Brian Kito, president of the Little Tokyo Public Safety Association, said the meals were in appreciation for efforts of the patrol officers to keep the neighborhood safe.

In a letter to Capt. Timothy Scott Harrelson, Kito said, “I personally have volunteered with Central close to 30 years and I know with the COVID-19 and the rioting, it has been a hard time for us all, specially LAPD. Please enjoy this gesture by the community.”