LTHS Announces Launch of New Website

The Little Tokyo Historical Society is thrilled to announce the launch of their newly designed website. You can check it out now at www.littletokyohs.org.

Though the URL may not have changed, the look and feel sure has! After six months of hard work and dedication, LTHS officially launched the site on June 24. The goal was to create a more streamlined, modern, and easily navigable online experience across a variety of devices. The newly designed website was a collaborative effort between the LTHS Executive Committee, Website Task Force, active members, and Kristen Lem, LTHS web designer.

As a pillar of Little Tokyo, it was important for LTHS to convey the community’s history and vision in a way that was engaging and interactive. With events and programs led all year long throughout Little Tokyo and beyond, it was the organization’s goal to showcase their continued commitment to the area’s preservation.

Site visitors new and returning will find useful information on how to visit Little Tokyo, attend a meeting, and volunteer their time. There is also a live updated Twitter and Instagram feed, a newly revamped store page, as well as several ways to readily support LTHS’ mission all at your fingertips. Here are a few of the redesigned features you can look forward to with the new website:

Dedicated Naming Projects Page

Highlighted here are the numerous plaques, monuments, and other signifying indicators that LTHS has worked to place throughout the city. They are reminders of moments and people in time who have had the greatest impact. Amongst these are the Toyo Miyatake Relief and Street Dedication, Rev. Toriumi Plaque, Sei Fujii Memorial Lantern, and more. Each entry is accompanied with a brief summary and links to related news articles and galleries.

Acclaimed Landmark Designation & Preservation Space

In order to protect and preserve Japanese American history, LTHS works consistently with the City of Los Angeles, the California State Office of Historic Preservation, and the National Park Service to officially designate landmarks within the community. It is an intensive process of research, presentation, and discussion — all of which are highlighted in this area, along with press and a list of related historic preservation projects.

Current/Past/Future Events Pages

LTHS has a long-standing history of community activism and involvement. The current/past/future events pages are an easy way for visitors to find more information about the organization’s many programs and what they can look forward to seeing more of. Featured here are past and present winners of the famed Imagine Little Tokyo Short Story Contest, Shinnenkai New Year’s Luncheon photo galleries, and more. For a glimpse into what’s to come, visitors can get a sneak peek of two upcoming graphic novels, “A Rebel’s Outcry” and “The Prodigal,” on the Future Projects page.

Easy 2-Step Become a Member Page

LTHS has streamlined their membership process into an easy two-step system. Prospective members complete a form online and then make their donation. Tax information is all readily available and submitting your information doesn’t take more than a few clicks.

LTHS is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

A Space for Friends of LTHS

As avid supporters of the community, LTHS has built a space to promote the many legacy businesses and organizations that contribute to the rich and vibrant culture of the area. Here you will find links to a myriad of “everything Little Tokyo” from satisfying your sweet tooth at Fugetsu-Do to making an impact with community groups like the Little Tokyo Community Council and Sustainable Little Tokyo.

Engaging Contribution Page

It was important for LTHS to show their gratitude to their many supporters, whether it is through donation or time. On the contribution page, there are easy links to donate immediately online, set up a recurring donation, or instructions to donate via check. Donors can also browse a list and gallery of current events to see the programs and projects they are contributing to.

Feedback Pop Up Survey

As an organization that is run for and by the Little Tokyo community, it was critical that LTHS receive feedback from their supporters. Site visitors will find a pop-up where they can take a survey and leave comments about their experience. The survey remains accessible at the top of every page as well. You are encouraged to complete the survey when visiting as your feedback is highly valued. You can also email comments to [email protected]