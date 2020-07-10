Matsui Urges State, Federal Officials to Direct Resources to Sacramento COVID-19 Testing Sites

SACRAMENTO – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) on July 9 sent a letter to California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Director and State Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell, requesting immediate assistance for Sacramento County’s community COVID-19 testing sites.

The letter was also sent to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and federal officials at FEMA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Sacramento County has been operating six community testing centers in various communities deemed to have the most vulnerable residents. These locations were chosen based on identified need by community leaders and had been testing 150 residents per day.

This week, due to shortages in testing reagents and supplies, the county was forced to halt operations at five of its six community locations, lowering its testing capacity by over 70 percent. Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state and in the Sacramento region, Matsui is urging state and federal officials to direct supplies to Sacramento County that are necessary to resume testing at these essential sites as soon as possible.

The full text of the letter can be found here.