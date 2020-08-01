Matsui’s Statement on Trump Administration’s Changes to DACA Program

WASHINGTON – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) on July 28 issued the following statement in response to the Trump Administration’s memorandum limiting the scope of DACA, following a recent Supreme Court ruling upholding the DACA program.

The memo will end the approval of initial DACA applications, end advance parole for recipients, and shorten the deferred action and work authorization to one year, instead of two.

“For over eight years, the United States has provided over 700,000 young adults temporary protections from deportation,” said Matsui. “As a result, we have seen Dreamers flourish in our communities, in our universities, and in our workplaces. Many DACA recipients have been able to pursue their dreams, start families, or simply live without the constant fear of being torn from their homes.

“However, the Trump Administration has continued their cruel mission to undermine and destroy the program, hurting communities across the country and throwing the lives of thousands into uncertainty. California and the Sacramento region are home to countless Dreamers and our community stands with them.

“One year ago, I was proud to stand with my House colleagues and vote for the Dream and Promise Act. This legislation will bring an end to this cruelty and provide recipients of DACA, TPS, DED and others with a path to citizenship. It is the moral duty of Congress to stand with Dreamers and their families.

“I again urge the Senate to rise to the defense of our communities and pass this important piece of legislation.”