Metro Regional Connector Transit Project Announces Concrete Work

Concrete work at various locations began on July 16 as part of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s $1.7-billion Regional Connector Transit Project.

The work is being conducted at the Little Tokyo/Arts District Station (1st Street and Alameda Street), Historic Broadway Station (2nd Street and Broadway), Grand Avenue Arts/Bunker Hill Station (2nd Place and Hope Street), and areas within the Flower Street/Financial District.

“These concrete pours are a vital step in the process of completing the project,” Metro said in a statement. “All pours will take place within current station and site limits, with through-access maintained.”

Weather permitting, the work was scheduled to begin as early as 5 a.m. on various weekdays through Aug. 7.

The Regional Connector, forecast to be completed in 2021, will extend from Metro Rail’s Little Tokyo/Arts District Station to the 7th Street/Metro Center in downtown Los Angeles, allowing passengers to access the Gold, Blue, Expo, Red and Purple lines.

The 1.9-mile addition will serve Little Tokyo, the Arts District, Civic Center, the Historic Core, Broadway, Grand Avenue, Bunker Hill, Flower Street and the Financial District.