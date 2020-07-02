Michael Paulo Headlines Virtual Fundraiser for Gardena Pioneer Project

GARDENA — Legendary saxophonist Michael Paulo will be performing a special Facebook Live concert on Saturday, July 18, to benefit the Gardena Pioneer Project.

The concert will be streamed live on Facebook at 6 p.m.

The concert fundraiser is in lieu of the annual Cherrystones Golf Tournament, which was unfortunately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year was to be the 31st tournament to raise money to help provide programming and luncheons for seniors in Gardena.

Leonard Kim, owner of Cherrystones, said their goal is to provide more than 200 of his famous prime rib dinners to seniors “over 80 years young.”

“We’re determined not to be derailed by the coronavirus and still support our seniors,” Kim said.

Founded in 1970 by Kaneji Oka and Karen Uyekawa, the Gardena Pioneer Project was created to provide special programs for the Issei generation. Over the years the program has expanded to include the Nisei generation as well.

Uyekawa said the cancellation of the tournament has meant the Pioneer Project has lost a majority of its funding for 2020 and is unable to have its Lawry’s prime rib luncheon for members over 80 years old.

“Leonard Kim and world-renowned saxman Michael Paulo are conducting a fundraising concert online on July 18 to provide entertainment and generate donations to sponsor a prime rib dinner from Cherrystones, which will be offered free to GPP members over 80 years of age,” Uyekawa said. “The GPP membership has responded overwhelmingly and with gratitude for the generous offer.

“Through the annual prime rib luncheons, the GPP has been able to honor and thank our senior citizens for their contributions to our community. Donations generated by Michael’s concert will enable us to, once again, show our appreciation to our pioneers.”

Starting from his early years with Kalapana, Paulo has performed with some of the best in pop, soul and contemporary jazz, including James Ingram, Jeffrey Osborne, David Benoit and Kenny Loggins. He has also produced a number of jazz festivals, including the Temecula Wine and Music Festival, Pacific Rim Jazz Festival in Hawaii and the Asian American Jazz Festival at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo.

For the concert, go to the Michael Paulo page on Facebook.

The Gardena Pioneer Project is a nonprofit organization. Tax ID: 23-7124634. Contributions may be mailed to: Gardena Pioneer Project, P.O. Box 3905, Gardena, CA 90247. Contributions may be sent online to the following PayPal ID:

[email protected].