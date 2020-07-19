More Than ‘Myth’: Grant Imahara’s Notable Family History

Grant Imahara, a robotics expert best known for co-hosting The Discovery Channel’s “MythBusters,” died suddenly on July 13 at the age of 49. In the following message posted on Facebook, his cousin Diane Yoshida, a Bay Area fashion designer, explained what happened to him and discussed his family history.

=*=

Sadly, as many of you may already know, my cousin Grant Imahara passed yesterday afternoon after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm. He was having dinner with a friend at home Sunday evening when he experienced an excruciating headache, and fortunately his friend was there to call 911.

He had surgery for the ruptured aneurysm early morning 7/12 at 1 a.m. for brain bleed. Then in the afternoon starting at 1 p.m., he had another surgery to place a stent to keep his blood vessels open. It was a four-hour operation. He was put on a ventilator to help his breathing with a nurse by his side to monitor every detail.

Mas, as the family likes to call him, whose middle name was Masaru and who was named after our grandfather, James Masaru Imahara, had been preparing for an eight-series podcast on artificial intelligence and had been doing a lot of reading and researching prior to the incident. According to a friend, he had headaches for several days but thought it was eye strain or allergies.

Unfortunately, after all the trauma, he did not make it.

My mom’s younger brother is Grant’s father. Michael Imahara was one of the first babies born in the Fresno Assembly Center in 1942 when the Japanese Americans were taken from their homes and given one duffel bag per family member to carry their belongings. I can only think of my precious grandmother, Haruka Imahara, so pregnant and trying to assemble her seven children and belongings when they had to leave their home in such fearful conditions.

The families were housed in horse stalls. Soon after they were put onto a train with darkened windows bound for the internment camp in Jerome, Arkansas, and then on to the camp in Rohwer, Arkansas. The Imaharas were a family of 10 children, my mom’s one sister passing as a toddler. The family had lost everything, leaving behind their home, property and Grandpa’s thriving farming and agricultural business in Florin, Calif.

After being released from the internment camp, Grandpa Imahara decided to bring the family to the south, to Louisiana. They went first to New Orleans, and then to St. Francisville and Baton Rouge.

The family was “dirt poor” but Grandpa overcame to build Imahara Landscape Company and Nursery, now run by third-generation business owner cousin Dootsie, Wanda Metz Chase. Second-generation owner was Walter Imahara, Grandpa’s eldest son. Eldest sister May worked with him to grow the business to thriving again. Eight of the children went on to graduate from Louisiana State University, and Uncle Mike and his two brothers went on to join the U.S. Army.

From this humble beginning, this is from where our wonderful Grant Imahara was born. His loving mother Carolyn was a remarkable mom to her son. She is an amazing woman that I admire so much. I remember them visiting when he was a child and we lay on the floor of the living room, drawing and coloring.

He was admired and loved for his creativity, his brilliance and generosity, his compassion, his great sense of humor, and his warm and caring personality. We as a family will miss him so much and will grieve our loss for a long time. We will never forget his beautiful smile and his laughing ways.

Thank you all for your love and compassion. We are so proud of Grant’s impact on the world and know that he will always be remembered for his loving kindness and generosity, and especially for the brilliance of his tremendous work that inspired and motivated so many. Generations have been touched and moved just by knowing Grant from afar. We are so grateful.”

=*=

One of Imahara’s favorite charities was Donors Choose (donorschoose.org), which allows you to directly meet the needs of a public school classroom.